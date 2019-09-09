National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Reaches $35.30 After 7.00% Up Move; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Increased Retrophin (RTRX) Stake By $9.46 Million

The stock of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 9.80% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 425,888 shares traded or 262.85% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial OffiThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.12 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $37.77 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NBHC worth $78.12 million more.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Retrophin Inc (RTRX) stake by 107.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 430,000 shares as Retrophin Inc (RTRX)’s stock rose 4.05%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 830,000 shares with $18.78 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Retrophin Inc now has $530.25M valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 682,232 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 63,205 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 18,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 318,900 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Jefferies Lc reported 19,214 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc holds 0% or 3,493 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 292,406 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Consonance Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 4.03 million shares. Prudential Fin owns 252,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation accumulated 136,765 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 23,768 shares. 17,116 were accumulated by Voya Inv Management Ltd Com. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 858,589 shares. First Mercantile invested in 4,565 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Among 4 analysts covering Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Retrophin has $36 highest and $2000 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 135.52% above currents $11.57 stock price. Retrophin had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of RTRX in report on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : TVIX, RTRX, QQQ, TSLA, MBIO, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retrophin’s fosmetpantotenate flunks late-stage study in rare neurodegenerative disorder; shares down 25% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/22/2019: CLSD, RTRX, ADMA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “2 Drug Stocks Under Pressure This Morning – Schaeffers Research” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM, RTRX among premarket losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 30,000 shares to 213,500 valued at $25.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invitae Corp stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Guardant Health Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Group holds 781 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Fragasso Grp owns 12,596 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Prudential holds 0% or 44,105 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 64,262 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 739 shares. Boston reported 0.02% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 3,706 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 26,445 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16,104 are owned by Pinebridge Invests L P. Tower Capital (Trc) accumulated 4,449 shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.28 million for 14.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.