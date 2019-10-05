National Bank Holdings (NBHC) EPS Estimated At $0.61; Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.61 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.17% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NBHC’s profit would be $19.00 million giving it 14.05 P/E if the $0.61 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -4.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 126,643 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig

Lyondellbasell Industries NV (LYB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 300 funds increased or opened new positions, while 290 sold and trimmed stakes in Lyondellbasell Industries NV. The funds in our database now possess: 243.04 million shares, down from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Lyondellbasell Industries NV in top ten positions increased from 3 to 10 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 241 Increased: 215 New Position: 85.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $85.18. About 1.37M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a maker of chemicals and polymers, refiner of crude oil, producer of gasoline blending components, and developer and licensor of technologies for production of polymers worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.28 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Americas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂ—Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. It produces and markets olefins, including ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene ; and PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Aristeia Capital Llc holds 10.49% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for 2.63 million shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp owns 333,300 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 4.48% invested in the company for 16,134 shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 3.91% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 51,500 shares.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.80 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.96 per share. LYB’s profit will be $929.44M for 7.61 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.39 million shares or 0.04% more from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Hillcrest Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1.66% or 294,436 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 383,135 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Incorporated reported 208,790 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 18,238 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 26,033 shares. Invesco Limited owns 468,837 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge L P reported 39,478 shares. Moreover, Spark Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 47,800 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 50,095 shares in its portfolio. Sei holds 291,028 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 34,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 222,919 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Management. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg has invested 0.03% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC).

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 14.54 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.