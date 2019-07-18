National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 4.04 N/A 2.28 16.08 Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 37 3.64 N/A 2.06 18.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of National Bank Holdings Corporation and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than National Bank Holdings Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Ohio Valley Banc Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 0.00% 7.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.05 beta indicates that National Bank Holdings Corporation is 5.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. on the other hand, has 0.23 beta which makes it 77.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Bank Holdings Corporation and Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 19.5%. 13.18% are National Bank Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bank Holdings Corporation -2.71% 5.35% 7.87% 3.98% -0.38% 18.59% Ohio Valley Banc Corp. 2.41% 0.26% 0.84% 0% -18.51% 8.22%

For the past year National Bank Holdings Corporation has stronger performance than Ohio Valley Banc Corp.

Summary

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, credit card services, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine (ATM) services, consumer finance, seasonal tax refund loan services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust services. As of February 8, 2017, it operated a network of 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and Loan Central with 6 consumer finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates 36 ATMs, including 19 off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is based in Gallipolis, Ohio.