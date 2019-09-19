National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) Contrasting side by side

Both National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 4.40 N/A 1.95 18.59 TCF Financial Corporation 41 4.35 N/A 1.97 10.83

Table 1 highlights National Bank Holdings Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TCF Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank Holdings Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. National Bank Holdings Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TCF Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 9% 1.1% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

National Bank Holdings Corporation’s current beta is 1.03 and it happens to be 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. TCF Financial Corporation’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for National Bank Holdings Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TCF Financial Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Bank Holdings Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 84.3%. Insiders owned roughly 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of TCF Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bank Holdings Corporation 1.88% -2.81% -4.27% 13.16% -8.8% 17.53% TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7%

For the past year National Bank Holdings Corporation was more bullish than TCF Financial Corporation.

Summary

TCF Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors National Bank Holdings Corporation.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.