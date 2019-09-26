National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Contrasting side by side

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) and Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) are two firms in the Regional – Midwest Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 4.11 N/A 1.95 18.59 Peoples Bancorp Inc. 32 3.44 N/A 2.37 13.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of National Bank Holdings Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. Peoples Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Bank Holdings Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Peoples Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 9% 1.1% Peoples Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.03 beta means National Bank Holdings Corporation’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Peoples Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Bank Holdings Corporation and Peoples Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 58.3% respectively. 13.18% are National Bank Holdings Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Bank Holdings Corporation 1.88% -2.81% -4.27% 13.16% -8.8% 17.53% Peoples Bancorp Inc. -0.25% 0.15% 0.03% 0.84% -12.1% 7.67%

For the past year National Bank Holdings Corporation has stronger performance than Peoples Bancorp Inc.

Summary

National Bank Holdings Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Peoples Bancorp Inc.