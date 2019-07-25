National Asset Management Upped Workday (WDAY) Stake; Wolverine Asset Management Has Decreased Allegheny Technologies (Call) (ATI) Holding By $707,500

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased Allegheny Technologies Inc (Call) (ATI) stake by 42.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 28,300 shares as Allegheny Technologies Inc (Call) (ATI)’s stock declined 17.35%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 39,000 shares with $997,000 value, down from 67,300 last quarter. Allegheny Technologies Inc (Call) now has $2.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 1.06M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete

National Asset Management Inc increased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 122.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 6,925 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 12,591 shares with $2.43 million value, up from 5,666 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $48.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $215.25. About 850,440 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 21,130 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 87,228 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 118,279 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 99,135 shares. Echo Street Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.59% or 155,995 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Brown Advisory reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Prudential Public Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1,516 are owned by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 9,896 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.01% or 1,571 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Hitchwood Capital Management Lp stated it has 400,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 658 shares.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XNTK, SQ, AMAT, WDAY – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Workday Q1 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Instructure: I Can’t Find The Rabbit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Hold” rating by JMP Securities on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of WDAY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Monness on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 15. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, February 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity. MCNAMARA MICHAEL M had bought 1,000 shares worth $197,523.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 1,857 shares to 832 valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 4,065 shares and now owns 22,020 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ATI Completes Sale of Titanium Investment Castings Business – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Regular Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Thursday, April 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ATI in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) stake by 67,900 shares to 317,900 valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 28,585 shares and now owns 44,706 shares. Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 50,237 shares. Advisor Partners Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,718 shares. 109,013 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 30,563 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Secor Cap Advisors Lp reported 0.18% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,306 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc reported 8,689 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Grp Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 274,500 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 44,200 shares. 1.17 million are held by Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com. Alabama-based Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 94,054 shares.