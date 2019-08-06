National Asset Management Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $676,962; Shorts at Novabay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Lowered By 55.46%

Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) had a decrease of 55.46% in short interest. NBY’s SI was 674,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.46% from 1.51M shares previously. With 2.55M avg volume, 0 days are for Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s short sellers to cover NBY’s short positions. The SI to Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 13.1%. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 142,991 shares traded. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) has declined 40.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NBY News: 10/05/2018 – NovaBay 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/05/2018 – OP Financial Limited Reports 9.9% Stake In NovaBay; 09/03/2018 NovaBay Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 119% to 27 Days; 20/03/2018 – NovaBay 4Q EPS 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBY); 17/05/2018 – OP FINANCIAL LTD REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN NOVABAY PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF FEB 8 – SEC FILING

National Asset Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 5,786 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 106,406 shares with $12.55 million value, up from 100,620 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 18.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.62 million. The Company’s commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) stake by 25,094 shares to 167,485 valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) stake by 1,857 shares and now owns 832 shares. Ishares Tr (IEFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Corp accumulated 797,757 shares or 3.6% of the stock. Leavell Investment Inc stated it has 88,614 shares. Westchester Capital Mngmt holds 4.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 97,638 shares. Bell Natl Bank accumulated 0.61% or 19,244 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,280 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2.58% or 972,758 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 3.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 50,245 shares or 6.42% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 356,733 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Partner Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sageworth Trust accumulated 260 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 8,220 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Lyons Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fairfield Bush owns 157,950 shares.