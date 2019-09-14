National Asset Management Upped Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $769,566 as Stock Price Declined; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Increases Position in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF)

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 18,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 81,588 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.45M, up from 63,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM DOES NOT BELIEVE THERE IS WIDESPREAD OR SYSTEMIC BEHAVIOUR PATTERN VIOLATING CO’S POLICY OR CULTURE OF HARASSMENT IN NEWS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER, COMCAST & COX TO FORM NEW GROUP TO SELL NATIONAL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast submitted a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday,; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 212.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 363,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 535,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.62M, up from 171,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.3. About 766,569 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 76,885 were reported by Ibis Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership. 6,412 were reported by Merriman Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. Horizon Serv Ltd Liability Company reported 124,136 shares or 3.57% of all its holdings. Beacon Financial Gp has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Highlander Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,936 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs accumulated 2.86 million shares. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 0.92% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 53,500 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation has 0.09% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 168,494 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd invested in 7,202 shares. Strategic Fincl Serv Inc has 8,416 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brave Warrior Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cls Investments Limited Liability accumulated 26,045 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.59% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31,558 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,498 shares to 9,431 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,506 shares, and cut its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt Corp stated it has 289,058 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Adams Natural Resources Fund owns 10,400 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 44,307 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. North Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Cadinha Limited Company stated it has 2,000 shares. 401,610 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Nomura Holdg Inc has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Conning owns 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,666 shares. Davenport Limited Co stated it has 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Highland Capital Mgmt Lp holds 21,000 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 3 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 1.99M shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 2,252 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 11,594 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Grp Incorporated reported 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 123,385 shares to 3,330 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,800 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).