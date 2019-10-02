National Asset Management Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $735,604; Market Value Declined; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Holding in Watsco (WSO) by $326,000

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $161.26. About 128,634 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 9,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 11,441 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $871,000, down from 21,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 3.75M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 18/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has begun cutting; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 09/03/2018 – Republican lawmakers backed a U.S. panel’s decision to delay Qualcomm’s shareholder meeting to allow for a more extensive review of Broadcom’s takeover bid; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,518 shares to 101,878 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,757 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm: Betting On A Big Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Donâ€™t Let Lukewarm Analyst Views of Qualcomm Stock Deter You – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62M for 33.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Canandaigua State Bank reported 30,650 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Capital Guardian accumulated 333,617 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 1.66% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 24,749 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has 1,509 shares. Parsec Fin Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 15,256 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 14,941 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 286,729 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 39,497 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Highlander Mngmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 1.36% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Tctc Hldg Limited Company has 0.92% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 220,982 shares. The Florida-based Finemark Bankshares & Tru has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 147,500 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. by 98,541 shares to 103,805 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 112,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genworth Financial (GNW) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Watsco May Be Worth Adding To Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brief Commentary On Watsco, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSO) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 2.98M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 92,277 are owned by Df Dent Communication. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 126,600 shares. Brinker Incorporated has 4,925 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cutter Brokerage Inc invested in 0.24% or 4,793 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 14,115 were reported by Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi. D E Shaw And reported 9,903 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,896 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 18,990 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com owns 2,719 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Incorporated owns 9,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 0.02% or 1,164 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc Inc stated it has 7,770 shares. Perkins Coie Communication accumulated 340 shares.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41 million for 17.92 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.