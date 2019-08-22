National Asset Management Trimmed Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding by $502,950 as Market Valuation Rose; Ghost Tree Capital Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Has Upped as Share Value Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 49.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 20,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 40,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 40.28M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 19/04/2018 – AMD’s StoreMI Technology for Client PC Storage Powered by Enmotus’ Machine Intelligence; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.37. About 458,548 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Plans to Accelerate Lumasiran Development With Phase 3 Start in Late 2018; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT; 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited reported 24,772 shares. Ci Invs Inc invested 0.71% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Calamos Advisors Lc reported 0.07% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1% stake. 186,919 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt. Apg Asset Nv invested in 0.01% or 156,200 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Mgmt has 0.2% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nine Masts Capital Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 9,100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 171,395 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.13% or 14.98 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Viking Fund Management Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Adirondack has 300 shares. 44,710 are held by Bb&T Limited Liability. Moreover, Hwg Limited Partnership has 0.96% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Macquarie Group Inc Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 13,082 shares to 25,357 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 10,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Analysts Like AMD Stock â€¦ Should You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : TVIX, AMD, QQQ, GE, DVA, BAC, PCG, TQQQ, SQQQ, LYFT, BABA, TEF – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can the Bulls Send AMD Stock Rocketing to New Highs? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : TEVA, TVIX, QQQ, AMD, IGSB, TQQQ, SNAP, BYND, NOK, OAS, CVS, AUY – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 1, 2019 : BYND, FIT, NOK, AMD, QQQ, TVIX, GM, PS, GRPN, UNM, WLL, AEG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Ckw Gru, Hawaii-based fund reported 300 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.08% or 351,733 shares. Citigroup has 11,746 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Apg Asset Nv owns 24,300 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,023 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Lc has invested 0.18% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 3,800 shares. 1,460 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. 12 West Limited Partnership invested 5.6% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sg Americas Ltd reported 133,828 shares. North Star Asset stated it has 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Citadel Lc owns 12,304 shares. Tekla Mgmt Lc stated it has 133,458 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regeneron Gets FDA Nod for Eylea Injection Prefilled Syringe – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.