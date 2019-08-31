National Asset Management Raised Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (MAWHF) SI Decreased By 19.79%

National Asset Management Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 35.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 5,844 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 22,256 shares with $1.96 million value, up from 16,412 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $114.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78 million shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B

MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) had a decrease of 19.79% in short interest. MAWHF’s SI was 11.08 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.79% from 13.81M shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 5275 days are for MAN WAH HOLDINGS LTD NEW ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:MAWHF)’s short sellers to cover MAWHF’s short positions. It closed at $0.45 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, makes and distributes sofas and ancillary products in the United States, Canada, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products , Sofa and Ancillary Products (Retail), Home Group Business, and Other products divisions. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the advertising and marketing of home furnishing products, as well as produces and sells mattresses, bedding products, chairs, and other products to railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Shares for $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (ITA) stake by 1,873 shares to 2,692 valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 18,101 shares and now owns 163,342 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris slumps while peers hold up – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Will Boost Your Income Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Ethanol, E-Cigs, Amazon In The News – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 5.04M are held by Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 2.55% or 730,185 shares. Strs Ohio reported 955,716 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 6,262 shares. Numerixs Technology Incorporated reported 25,306 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.2% or 97,512 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability has 7,549 shares. Savant Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,379 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Keating Counselors reported 79,814 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp has 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cohen & Steers accumulated 98,021 shares.