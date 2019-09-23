National Asset Management Raised 3M Co (MMM) Holding By $717,150; Timucuan Asset Management Cut Winnebago Industries (WGO) Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 154.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 4,098 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 6,757 shares with $1.18M value, up from 2,659 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $165.72. About 478,997 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO) stake by 13.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 145,908 shares as Winnebago Industries Inc (WGO)’s stock rose 15.24%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 912,519 shares with $35.27M value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Winnebago Industries Inc now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 100,471 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold WGO shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.98% less from 29.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 4,233 shares. Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability Company owns 389,377 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 2,533 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 1.02M shares. Mutual Of America Cap Llc owns 1,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 5,773 shares. Cim Investment Mangement, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,858 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) or 100 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 9,934 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 95,576 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Perritt Cap Management Inc invested in 0.12% or 10,130 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com reported 14,067 shares.

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Industries to Acquire Premium RV Manufacturer Newmar – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Winnebago buys RV maker Newmar for $344M – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Reveals 2020 Wheelchair-Ready Motorhomes and New Dealers – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.95M for 8.86 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $44.20’s average target is 10.36% above currents $40.05 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 6. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) stake by 61,403 shares to 346,900 valued at $59.98M in 2019Q2. It also upped Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 193,209 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,144 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 1,800 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,469 shares. Altavista Wealth Management Inc reported 2,695 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 206,813 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability invested in 0.2% or 981,530 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Co, Maine-based fund reported 8,538 shares. 43,073 were accumulated by John G Ullman & Assocs. Penobscot Inv Management Incorporated owns 28,601 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 299,141 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs owns 14,455 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4,294 shares. The Georgia-based Gw Henssler & Limited has invested 0.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 18,857 shares. 6,145 were accumulated by New England Rech Management.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 7.49% above currents $165.72 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 24.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IUSV) stake by 11,411 shares to 4,899 valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 16,313 shares and now owns 9,213 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.