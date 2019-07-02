National Asset Management Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Decreased by $2.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Park Presidio Capital Increases Holding in Visa (V)

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, down from 11,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s Second Headquarters Won’t Have Near-Term Impact on Local Govt Ratings or Housing Market Around Eventual Winner; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.01M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $175.29. About 4.30M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,405 shares to 22,563 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.59 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.