National Asset Management Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Position as Share Price Declined; White Pine Capital Lowered Stake in 3M Co (MMM) as Market Value Declined

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 157,538 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31 million, down from 160,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Netflix and executives sued over bonus scheme; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 84,390 shares to 386,950 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,880 shares to 151,285 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings.