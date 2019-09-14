National Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Workday (WDAY) by $1.53 Million; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Valuation Rose, First Allied Advisory Services Has Trimmed Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 6,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 124,553 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, down from 130,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 25/04/2018 – Novartis, Gilead to Get Extra Medicare Coverage for Costly Drugs; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 06/03/2018 – Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,835 shares to 43,247 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Workday Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Mizuho Securities Starts Workday (WDAY) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Workday (WDAY) Down 2.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 30, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Must-See Quotes From Workday’s Q2 Earnings Call – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,537 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bares Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.83 million shares or 10.33% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Ltd Company holds 209,484 shares. Goelzer Inc holds 12,726 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 1,884 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Comerica Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 5,530 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.15% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd owns 120,455 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 12,000 shares. Profund Limited has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc invested in 0.97% or 32,802 shares. California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc has invested 1.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6.48 million shares. First Comml Bank owns 14,864 shares. Sol Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,996 shares. Atlantic Union Bancorp Corporation reported 14,195 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 11,359 shares stake. Fosun Interest Limited has 404,973 shares. Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 4,068 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Capital has invested 0.04% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Andra Ap has invested 0.26% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stifel owns 1.19 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $4.57 billion and $2.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 12,757 shares to 34,413 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.