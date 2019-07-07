National Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Energous (WATT) by $347,376; Shah Capital Management Stake In China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Was Boosted

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 57,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,954 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.37. About 256,132 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 71.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 22/05/2018 – Energous Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chairman Emeritus; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS: GAULDING TO BE CHAIRMAN EMERITUS, NAMES ADDED 2 TO BD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 09/04/2018 – Energous Receives FCC Certification for its Near Field Wireless Charging Transmitter Running at 900 MHz; 27/03/2018 – Energous Rotates John R. Gaulding to the Role of Chmn Emeritus; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – Energous Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chmn of the Bd

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $645.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 68,104 shares traded or 79.19% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c

Analysts await Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 22.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.48 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Energous Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 10,954 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 29,809 shares. Oppenheimer & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Legal & General Grp Public Limited reported 3,470 shares. Washington Trust State Bank holds 500 shares. 14,164 are owned by Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. New York-based American Intl has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 75,402 shares. Blackrock holds 1.45 million shares. Parkside Fin Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Ls Ltd Liability accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Glenmede Na holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsr owns 18,755 shares. Vanguard Gru has 1.07M shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $138,996 activity. Johnston Cesar sold 3,400 shares worth $25,538.