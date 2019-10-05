National Asset Management Lowered By $562,221 Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Two Sigma Securities Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

National Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 297 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 10,051 shares with $19.04 million value, down from 10,348 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $854.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces lmmersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 97.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 25,873 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 727 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 26,600 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $854.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon is growing its gross profit at a staggering rate; 19/04/2018 – Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos writes a closely watched annual letter every year; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 05/05/2018 – For example, a middle-of-the-pack employee at Facebook makes more than 8 times Amazon’s median employee salary; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 34,938 shares to 474,131 valued at $19.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) stake by 5,834 shares and now owns 72,168 shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was raised too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$1,713, Is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intensified Antitrust Scrutiny Could Weigh on AMZN Stock – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Healthcare Market and Expands Tech Portfolio at Annual Event (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce National Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 81,191 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.46% or 984 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital stated it has 623,586 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Finance Serv holds 1.17% or 160,351 shares. Hemenway Company Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Capital Mgmt owns 765 shares. Sei Invests Communication holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 231,724 shares. Herald Invest Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.61% or 1,165 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 18,864 shares for 3.72% of their portfolio. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 1,804 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Investec Asset North America Incorporated stated it has 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,298 are owned by Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi. Kdi Capital Partners holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,189 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 1.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 33.59% above currents $1739.65 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $260000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight” rating.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Aflac Inc (Call) (NYSE:AFL) stake by 71,600 shares to 95,800 valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Call) (KRE) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 18,800 shares. Charter Communications Inc N (Put) was raised too.

