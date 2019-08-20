National Asset Management Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $714,679 as Valuation Rose; Park National Has Trimmed Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) by $1.23 Million

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 323,695 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26M, down from 338,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $81.13. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 04/04/2018 – The announcement came just a couple weeks after allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior led to changes in the executive ranks at Nike; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 1.36 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “For Nike, China’s Been Doing It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20,837 shares to 106,379 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,516 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 72,736 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 1.76% or 2.53M shares in its portfolio. Fin Mgmt Pro has 21 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 93,236 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 20,387 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 4.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.37% or 899,665 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Co has 20,696 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 1.32 million shares. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Avalon Advisors Lc invested 0.73% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First National Bank holds 43,399 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 4.60M were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. State Street has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59.39M shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 3,927 shares to 3,304 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,053 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus & holds 3.92% or 34,733 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sarasin & Partners Llp holds 2.77% or 745,457 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Tru holds 0.02% or 582 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.35% or 1.33 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 181 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Fund Management reported 2,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Corp holds 568,892 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Rockland Tru Communications invested in 1.71% or 83,512 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Highland Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.57% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 1,600 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Com invested in 5,566 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares.