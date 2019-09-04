National Asset Management Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering SafeCharge International Group Limited (LON:SCH)

National Asset Management Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 17.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 4,206 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 27,734 shares with $5.32M value, up from 23,528 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $238.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is 1.20% above currents $224.07 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Robert W. Baird. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $21300 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $24600 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 7,825 shares to 36,742 valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 24,611 shares and now owns 25,576 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

SafeCharge International Group Limited provides payments services, technologies, and risk management solutions for online and mobile businesses in Europe and internationally. The company has market cap of 689.54 million GBP. It offers payments solutions, including Cashier, an online checkout solution; mCashier, a mobile checkout solution; POS, a point-of-sale checkout product; card acquiring and issuing services; fraud prevention platform, a real-time risk-mitigation solution; and transaction management solution, a transaction processing hub that routes transactions throughout the payment process encompassing various channels of payments from online, mobile, and POS. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. The firm also provides dashboard, which offers insights for the checkout and payments process; and data analytics that enables merchants to make decisions that affect their conversion optimization, as well as customizable business intelligence reports, which are available specific to its merchantÂ’s requirements to gain insights into information critical to their business.

