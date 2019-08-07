National Asset Management Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $676,962 as Share Price Rose; Salient Capital Advisors Has Increased Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $9.26 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 225,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 5.16M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.42M, up from 4.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 2.01 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 106,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 100,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine lnstances; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling has 144,070 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 168,765 shares. Graham LP has invested 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Donaldson Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated owns 803,898 shares for 8.29% of their portfolio. Miller Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.45% or 14,379 shares in its portfolio. 122,547 were reported by Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability. Lpl Lc accumulated 0.53% or 1.97 million shares. Waratah Capital Advsrs Ltd owns 1.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,888 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc reported 1.22M shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 850,413 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Company Nj holds 0.2% or 51,660 shares. Hl Service Lc holds 4.84% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.59% or 10,754 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Lc accumulated 111,597 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 25,443 shares to 16,988 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,763 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.57M shares to 5.13 million shares, valued at $128.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Enviva Partners Lp.