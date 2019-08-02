National Asset Management Holds Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN); Newmont Mining (NEM) Market Valuation Rose While Cheviot Value Management Lowered Holding by $666,330

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 28.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 1,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 6,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $180.34. About 998,366 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc analyzed 19,038 shares as the company's stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 4.48M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “First-Half 2019 Leaders and Laggards Among Gold Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year's $0.33 per share. NEM's profit will be $336.20 million for 22.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Approx. $2.2B from Qatar for Additional Integrated Air & Missile Defense Capability – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.