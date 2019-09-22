National Asset Management Holding in Ciena (CIEN) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Value Rose, Oakmont Cut Its Holding by $22.21 Million

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 10,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 19,074 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $785,000, down from 29,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 10.70M shares traded or 281.57% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 60.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 42,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 27,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68 million, down from 70,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $531.16. About 699,867 shares traded or 15.56% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Communications Na has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Riverpark Management Limited Company holds 1.43% or 12,729 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 28,539 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc reported 1,940 shares stake. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 27,504 shares. Amer Century owns 899,840 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Qci Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Van Eck Assocs stated it has 2,215 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 25,000 were accumulated by Eventide Asset Management Ltd Com. Epoch Inv Prns Inc holds 0.02% or 6,770 shares in its portfolio. Scott Selber accumulated 1.13% or 4,270 shares. Highland Capital Management Lp has invested 0.15% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Intuitive Surgical Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on April 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: V, ISRG, CAT – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ISRG Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 56.27 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SEA-ME-WE 5 Upgrades with Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CIENA Corp (CIEN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 4,847 shares. Bluecrest Ltd invested in 11,000 shares. Sit Inv accumulated 131,900 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Principal Grp Inc accumulated 644,075 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.15% or 950,000 shares in its portfolio. 55,125 are held by First Citizens Bancorp. Hwg Holdg LP accumulated 7,741 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 164,682 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 21,450 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 133,000 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.98M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Susquehanna Llp invested in 210,730 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc owns 1,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).