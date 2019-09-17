National Asset Management Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Ellington Management Group Cut Facebook (FB) Stake as Market Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $290,000, down from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $186.16. About 3.95M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 18/04/2018 – Facebook hires chip designers as focus shifts to AI; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Address Staff Friday at Regular Meeting; 22/05/2018 – PEOPLE USE MANY FORMS OF COMMUNICATION-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took personal personal responsibility for letting malicious parties have access to user data; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cambridge Analytica shutdown won’t stop investigation; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: STROZ FRIEDBERG AUDITORS STOOD DOWN; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS FOUND NO LINK BETWEEN CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DATA AND RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY -WIRED MAGAZINE; 19/03/2018 – Prince Geo Citz: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,105 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 14,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.27. About 827,414 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.