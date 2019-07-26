National Asset Management Has Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $714,679; Dover (DOV) Share Price Rose While Federated Investors Has Upped Its Position

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 173.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 7,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 4,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 594,949 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 3,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 17,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.06 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone accumulated 0.03% or 2,130 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Comerica Savings Bank has 117,205 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 3,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie owns 700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 0% or 65 shares. Harris Assoc Lp accumulated 270,442 shares. Allstate reported 0.02% stake. Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 8,474 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 217,796 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 2,950 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Company reported 968,356 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Montag A Assoc holds 0.08% or 9,205 shares in its portfolio.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713 worth of stock or 2,184 shares. Kloosterboer Jay L had sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 was made by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.