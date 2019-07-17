National Asset Management Has Upped Its Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) Position; Veritas Software (VRTS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Veritas Software Corp (VRTS) investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 54 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 43 sold and reduced their equity positions in Veritas Software Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 6.32 million shares, down from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Veritas Software Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 32 Increased: 36 New Position: 18.

National Asset Management Inc increased Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM) stake by 61.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 46,955 shares as Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr (PMM)’s stock rose 3.85%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 123,351 shares with $923,000 value, up from 76,396 last quarter. Putnam Managed Mun Incom Tr now has $389.20M valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 19,831 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.27% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.75. About 27,685 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distributions

Mangrove Partners holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for 300,791 shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 151,800 shares or 2.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marcato Capital Management Lp has 1.07% invested in the company for 70,500 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.06% in the stock. Huber Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 96,455 shares.

Analysts await Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $3.39 EPS, up 14.14% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.97 per share. VRTS’s profit will be $23.69M for 8.02 P/E if the $3.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.73 actual EPS reported by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.18% EPS growth.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $759.87 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:APTS) stake by 154,453 shares to 266,241 valued at $3.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO) stake by 28,206 shares and now owns 7,068 shares. Ishares Tr (ITA) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $715 activity. Hill Catharine B also bought $715 worth of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) on Monday, February 4.