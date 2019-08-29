National Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $502,950 as Stock Rose; Fort LP Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 49.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 20,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 20,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $521,000, down from 40,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 36.70M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q EPS 8c; 20/03/2018 – AMD: COMPLETED ITS ASSESSMENT, DEVELOPING MITIGATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 03/04/2018 – AMD Adds Yahoo Japan to a Growing List of Internet Service Providers Seizing on the Performance and Scalability of the AMD EPYC Processor

Fort Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 20,863 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 15,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $138.25. About 13.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 17,090 shares to 8,793 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 12,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,472 shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancorporation stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vanguard Group Inc has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Fincl stated it has 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lawson Kroeker Management Ne stated it has 112,476 shares or 4.74% of all its holdings. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hexavest holds 1.32 million shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. 25,175 were reported by Arga Invest Lp. Arizona State Retirement has invested 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich Mgmt holds 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,858 shares. Chase Investment Counsel reported 44,506 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 743,649 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 972,758 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.14 million shares. North Star Asset Management holds 146,750 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

