National Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Paccar (PCAR) by $1.30 Million as Share Value Declined; Srb Increased Its Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Position by $883,500

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $102.25. About 35,980 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 80.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 4,458 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, down from 22,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.91. About 601,483 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Argi Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 26,675 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ohio-based Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.11% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 17,400 shares. Zevenbergen Lc reported 8,510 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 49,300 shares. Mackay Shields reported 174,667 shares. Mirae Asset Global Communication Limited owns 0.04% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 79,301 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 20,330 shares. 5,977 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. City Holding owns 65 shares. Mycio Wealth has invested 0.25% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Rwc Asset Management Llp holds 2.48% or 789,973 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv Management Communication has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 4,650 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 1,121 shares.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PACCAR Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Benzinga” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.52M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,938 shares to 474,131 shares, valued at $19.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 19,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,255 shares to 3,246 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,196 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).