National Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Energous (WATT) Position by $347,376; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increased Its Facebook (FB) Position by $517,422; Share Price Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Energous Corp (WATT) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 57,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.84% . The institutional investor held 10,954 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 68,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Energous Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.1699 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4701. About 199,302 shares traded. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has declined 69.27% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WATT News: 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown is not a believer in Energous’ technology, calling it a “fraud.”; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS CORP – COMPANY ALSO ADDS TWO ADDITIONAL NEW BOARD MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – Energous Receives Frost & Sullivan’s North American Company of the Year Award for its WattUp® Wireless Charging Technology; 27/03/2018 – ENERGOUS NAMES ROBERT J. GRIFFIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 01/05/2018 – Energous 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 01/05/2018 – Energous Receives EU ‘CE Marking’ Certification for its WattUp Near Field Wireless Charging Technology; 03/05/2018 – Short-seller Chris Brown says wireless charging company Energous is ‘worthless’; 06/03/2018 Energous Corporation Announces Participation in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corp Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3117% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $184.76. About 5.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil; 17/04/2018 – Cambridge Analytica planned to issue digital currency; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 19/03/2018 – VANITY FAIR: Breaking: Zuckerberg’s Russia nightmare deepens as Alex Stamos, Facebook’s security chief, steps down over; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Raises Heat on Cambridge University By Several Degrees; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – FTC reportedly to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data; 13/04/2018 – Top EU chief on Facebook scandal: I have no doubt that other tech firms could have data issues; 19/04/2018 – FB: 3RD-PARTY TRACKING SCRIPTS WERE DIRECTLY ACCESSING PROFILES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company reported 55,171 shares stake. Glynn Cap Lc owns 7.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 242,839 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,554 shares or 2.31% of the stock. 130,689 are owned by First Long Island Invsts Ltd Liability Co. Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,971 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corp invested 5.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.76 million were reported by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Welch Cap Prtn Limited Liability Ny stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Premier Asset Mngmt holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 71,568 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,503 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 25,352 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,529 shares. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,416 shares. Milestone Gru reported 0.05% stake. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 67,406 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold WATT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.44 million shares or 7.27% more from 6.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Bank And Trust has invested 0.01% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 36,492 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Hood River Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Cambridge Invest Incorporated holds 20,402 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0% or 156,257 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 18,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 29,559 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) for 27,434 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation holds 188,900 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.