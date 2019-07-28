National Asset Management Has Trimmed Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding By $502,950; Spectrasite (SSI) Sentiment Is 0.33

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 18 cut down and sold their stakes in Spectrasite Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 8.49 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) stake by 49.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 20,118 shares as Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)’s stock rose 20.70%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 20,399 shares with $521,000 value, down from 40,517 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices Inc now has $36.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 43.50M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 125.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 23/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018.(Report); 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 18/05/2018 – Germany calls on chip and hardware makers to tackle processor flaws; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $818.99 million activity. Shares for $1.14 million were sold by Su Lisa T. $817.85 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares were sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC. Another trade for 130,000 shares valued at $2.58M was sold by KUMAR DEVINDER.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices had 18 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMD in report on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $17 target in Monday, March 25 report. Rosenblatt maintained Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 3.03% or $0.0219 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7444. About 179,471 shares traded or 154.88% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 60.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.88% the S&P500.

