National Asset Management Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding By $509,949; Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) Covered By 2 Bulls

National Asset Management Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 5,049 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 63,308 shares with $6.41M value, up from 58,259 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $366.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.69 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sorrento Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright. See Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.5 New Target: $12 Maintain

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company has market cap of $320.87 million. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 26.34% less from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) for 234,254 shares. 10,873 are held by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. 100 are owned by Tower Research Cap Ltd Company (Trc). 75,718 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 14,914 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 32,430 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 9,774 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0% or 146,600 shares. Principal Gru holds 76,021 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 15,018 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 38,300 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 27,819 shares. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 195,890 shares.

The stock increased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 1.61M shares traded or 25.78% up from the average. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has declined 48.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SRNE News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys 1.4% Position in Sorrento Therapeutics; 28/03/2018 – SORRENTO: CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO EXECUTE ON STRATEGIC PLAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sorrento Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRNE); 05/04/2018 – SORRENTO & CELULARITY TO START ANTI-CD38 CAR-T PHASE 1 TRIAL; 27/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS REPORTS UNSECURED $120.5M CONV NOTE FINAN; 27/03/2018 – CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business Journal; 19/03/2018 – SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS INC – APPOINTED MR JIONG SHAO AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 28/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Chairman/CEO update to stockholders; 26/03/2018 – Sorrento Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, January 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $130 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 60,106 shares. Sandhill Capital Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 7,017 shares. Wagner Bowman has 15,676 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital stated it has 1.58% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paragon Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% or 1,861 shares in its portfolio. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 132,722 shares or 4.35% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 169,780 shares. Smart Portfolios has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Triangle Wealth Management invested in 32,342 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kemper Master Retirement Trust invested in 2.76% or 42,900 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Com has 51,894 shares. British Columbia Management stated it has 814,295 shares. Lakeview Partners Ltd holds 1.95% or 31,386 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 182,362 shares.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWD) stake by 3,549 shares to 4,604 valued at $569,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 20,118 shares and now owns 20,399 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13.