National Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Visa (V) by $352,404; As American Software (AMSWA) Market Value Rose, Ashford Capital Management Has Cut by $1.11 Million Its Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $169.99. About 7.10M shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Software Inc. (AMSWA) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 101,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The hedge fund held 64,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 165,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.28. About 21,799 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 08/03/2018 – Demand Management President Bill Harrison Honored as a 2018 “Provider Pro to Know”; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.34 million were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. 263,598 were accumulated by Lateef Mgmt Lp. Fulton Bankshares Na reported 46,866 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 979,546 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt has 27,430 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Price Mngmt accumulated 1.44% or 33,115 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com has 7,118 shares. Fiera Cap owns 885,955 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Prudential accumulated 2.03M shares. Mondrian Invest Partners Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 486,686 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Patten has 3.94% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 133,938 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 122,766 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 2,089 shares to 1,890 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,604 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57M for 66.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies holds 0% or 14,399 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 134,032 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,525 shares. M&T Comml Bank has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 13,916 shares. Perritt Cap Management Incorporated invested in 204,800 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 89,649 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 512,046 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 335,901 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 11,233 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martin And Com Tn holds 175,885 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 4,411 shares. Pnc Finance owns 1,095 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 18,083 shares.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares to 143,928 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

