National Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Consolidated Investment Group Trimmed Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $750,200

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 28,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, down from 31,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.49 during the last trading session, reaching $199.13. About 1.62 million shares traded or 34.53% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC PANW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $190; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 4,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,734 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 23,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $224.07. About 4.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.99% or 4,009 shares. 250 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Georgia-based Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 85 shares. Field & Main Commercial Bank owns 3,820 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc owns 35,910 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hartwell J M Lp owns 20,895 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 0.09% or 57,186 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.54% or 999,285 shares. Ipswich Invest Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 864 shares. And Mngmt Company stated it has 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 986 shares. Johnson Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 47,624 shares to 18,346 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875 shares, and cut its stake in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT).

