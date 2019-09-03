National Asset Management Has Raised Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Shorts at Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Lowered By 0.97%

Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. AZN’s SI was 11.86 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 11.97M shares previously. With 3.68M avg volume, 3 days are for Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN)’s short sellers to cover AZN’s short positions. The SI to Astrazeneca Plc’s float is 0.47%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.41 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 09/04/2018 – IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ASTRAZENECA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRX; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 17/05/2018 – GSK bets on lift from new lung drugs ahead of Advair’s last gasp

National Asset Management Inc increased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 24.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 4,405 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 22,563 shares with $1.82 million value, up from 18,158 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Inc expected to post earnings of $1.80 a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR

National Asset Management Inc decreased Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 20,118 shares to 20,399 valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 7,825 shares and now owns 36,742 shares. Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) was reduced too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Provident Trust Co has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Fincl Ser reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Icon Advisers holds 104,989 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,528 shares. Aviance Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.8% or 34,783 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Financial Gru Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 17,028 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Llc has 3,156 shares. Cordasco Networks owns 752 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 0.82% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 21,161 shares. Oppenheimer And Com Incorporated reported 0.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Argent Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 5,725 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ca invested in 1.9% or 56,320 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 55,628 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 5,024 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mngmt has 0.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, August 20 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Results from Positive Ph. III THEMIS Trial Showing BRILINTA Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Reports Detailed Results from Ph. III DAPA-HF Trial Showed FARXIGA Significantly Reduced Both Incidence of Cardiovascular Death & Worsening of Heart Failure – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cardiology, Analyst Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Md. biotech files to go public with $150M offering – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $117.08 billion. The Company’s marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. It has a 52.61 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases.