National Asset Management Has Raised 3M Co (MMM) Stake By $717,150; Intrepid Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 154.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 4,098 shares as 3M Co (MMM)'s stock declined 6.10%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 6,757 shares with $1.18M value, up from 2,659 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) stake by 47.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Intrepid Capital Management Inc analyzed 60,524 shares as Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE)'s stock declined 12.15%. The Intrepid Capital Management Inc holds 66,271 shares with $2.90 million value, down from 126,795 last quarter. Cheesecake Factory Inc Com now has $1.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 959,138 shares traded or 26.23% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 9,679 shares to 11,441 valued at $871,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) stake by 7,705 shares and now owns 8,590 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Prns Limited holds 1.82% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 447,809 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 27,310 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 87,939 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 24,960 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Azimuth Capital Mgmt holds 0.55% or 48,001 shares. Blackrock reported 39.13 million shares. Shufro Rose Co Ltd Com holds 0.65% or 38,821 shares. 4,006 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability. Suntrust Banks has 393,396 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Advisors has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Freestone holds 1,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,845 shares. Tctc holds 118,553 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.19% or 4,146 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 6.82% above currents $166.76 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18300 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18500 target in Thursday, June 27 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 11.29% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.62 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $24.55 million for 18.20 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.93% negative EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $203,685 activity. 750 shares were bought by Ames Edie A, worth $31,635. $97,589 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were bought by MINDEL LAURENCE B.

Among 5 analysts covering The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. The Cheesecake Factory has $5300 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.83’s average target is 14.49% above currents $40.03 stock price. The Cheesecake Factory had 12 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, July 15.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased Wyndham Destinations Inc Com (NYSE:WYN) stake by 31,380 shares to 138,920 valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Crawford & Co Cl B stake by 191,555 shares and now owns 243,165 shares. Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) was raised too.