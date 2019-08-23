National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $765,084; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Share Value Rose, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Raised Its Position by $306,364

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 69.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 832 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 2,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $295.02. About 416,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 27/04/2018 – Regeneron Investors Brace for Ugly Earnings as Concerns Mount; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc bought 1,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 45,757 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 44,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.42. About 1.25M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Net $2.83B; 10/05/2018 – American Oil Exports Flip Influence in Iran Enforcement: Goldman; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Rise of trading machines could make next market crash much worse; 07/03/2018 – Independent: Goldman Sachs puts London staff on notice to relocate to Frankfurt by June; 17/04/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Gains in Trading Raise a Familiar Dilemma: DealBook Briefing; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP 55.5%; 09/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Black-belt versus DJ: contenders to be next Goldman CEO; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc owns 6 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Financial Bank has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 67,374 shares. Thompson Investment Mgmt owns 5,976 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 4,945 were reported by Associated Banc. Hrt Fin Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 4,737 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0.33% stake. Zebra Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,652 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 412,704 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raging Mngmt Lc holds 1.95% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 70,150 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 1,500 shares. Qvt Fincl LP holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 18,990 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Llc has 2.55% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 139 shares. Capstone Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2,381 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca owns 0.32% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 4,301 shares. Moreover, Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mgmt has 0.77% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 16,000 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,399 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 910 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru owns 56 shares. 72,157 were reported by Axa. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 0.1% or 2,844 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 107,389 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hawaii-based Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Oakworth Cap owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Com has 684 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking stated it has 68,316 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,056 shares to 256,687 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,639 shares, and has risen its stake in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.