National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Shorts at Evergy (EVRG) Lowered By 10.98%

Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG) had a decrease of 10.98% in short interest. EVRG’s SI was 3.23 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.98% from 3.63 million shares previously. With 1.30 million avg volume, 3 days are for Evergy Inc (NYSE:EVRG)’s short sellers to cover EVRG’s short positions. The SI to Evergy Inc’s float is 1.23%. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 841,856 shares traded. Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has risen 7.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 49.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 24,611 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 25,576 shares with $4.65M value, down from 50,187 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $465.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Reasons I Just Bought Alibaba Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $285 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc increased Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR) stake by 5,736 shares to 17,082 valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 9,950 shares and now owns 17,850 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was raised too.