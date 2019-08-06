National Asset Management Has Lifted Visa (V) Holding by $352,404; As Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Shares Rose, Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Stake

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74 million shares traded or 123.81% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 738,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.44 million, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 635,046 shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 1.04% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 1.55M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 5,400 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation reported 64,600 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 276,329 shares. 11,018 are owned by Brown Advisory Incorporated. 7,650 are owned by Alps Advsrs Inc. Atwood And Palmer owns 1.46% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 200,735 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 9,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 32,003 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.32% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49 million shares to 26.38 million shares, valued at $342.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

