National Asset Management Has Lifted Suntrust Bks (STI) Position by $587,050; As Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 125.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 17,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 1.79M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 21/05/2018 – SunTrust Mortgage: Kids Help Make the Pick in Half of Home Buying Decisions; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock at Group Lunch Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 04/05/2018 – Blue Apron to Participate in the SunTrust Internet and Digital Media Conference; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $333.78. About 2.23 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON TRANSACTIONS WITH IRANIAN CENTRAL BANK AND DESIGNATED IRANIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, AND IRAN’S ENERGY SECTOR; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 09/04/2018 – Boeing’s Tapestry Solutions Sensor Integration Platform Goes Live at BAE Systems; 23/03/2018 – Boeing, All Nippon Airways Finalize Order for Two 777 Freighters; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA NEEDS TO LEAD MARS, DEEP-SPACE EXPLORATION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 7,825 shares to 36,742 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,348 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.53 million shares. 5,651 are held by Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.01% or 1,279 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 60,517 shares. 537,763 were accumulated by Nordea Mgmt. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 5,830 shares. Grp reported 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc owns 2.35M shares. Reliant Inv Ltd Liability Company has 3,484 shares. 15,215 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Limited. Northern Tru Corp has 5.03M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 1.90 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 96,795 shares. Payden & Rygel invested in 12,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1.62 million shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 8,384 shares to 229,341 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.