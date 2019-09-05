National Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Workday (WDAY) as Stock Value Declined; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Holder Foxhaven Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $262.15. About 867,969 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 122.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 6,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 12,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $173.66. About 988,111 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 364.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 960 shares. Comerica State Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Grassi Investment Management holds 1% or 27,270 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 38,009 shares. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Ltd has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Vanguard Gp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hl Finance Serv Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,228 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0% or 6,800 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 4,839 shares. Fmr Ltd Com reported 1.18M shares. 2,660 were reported by Toth Finance Advisory. Glaxis Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 8,420 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 604,511 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 41 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC bull sees FCF margin expansion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Corporation holds 100 shares. The Ohio-based Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has 11,187 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 3,371 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability invested in 156,285 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc reported 279,642 shares. Pension Service holds 166,956 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 9,396 are owned by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability. Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 6,925 were reported by Brandywine Managers Limited Com. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 55,200 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 201,676 shares.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VHC, WDAY, MPC – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: Can its Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 47,624 shares to 18,346 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,342 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.