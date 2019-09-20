National Asset Management Has Lifted Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 37.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 6,014 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 21,994 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 15,980 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $30.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 965,088 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) stake by 56.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 256,815 shares as Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $4.58 million value, down from 456,815 last quarter. Pg&E Corp (Call) now has $6.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 9.33 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 13/04/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 2 REACTOR TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION

National Asset Management Inc decreased Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 10,511 shares to 19,074 valued at $785,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 18,285 shares and now owns 4,458 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. Sanchez Robert had bought 49 shares worth $4,334. $7,694 worth of stock was bought by Muccilo Robert on Sunday, June 30. Moore Elizabeth D bought 54 shares worth $4,569. Shares for $2,358 were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N on Wednesday, July 31. Nadkarni Gurudatta D also bought $2,089 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31. Cawley Timothy bought $4,654 worth of stock. de la Bastide Lore bought $348 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Saturday, August 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 528 are held by Motco. Acg Wealth holds 0.03% or 2,553 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.12% or 402,448 shares. Valley Advisers owns 1,156 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.36% stake. Dupont stated it has 0.06% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Tortoise Limited Com accumulated 263 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Adv invested in 2,353 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Birinyi Associates holds 0.16% or 4,335 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0.04% or 571,848 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd invested in 0.05% or 8,320 shares. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts Corp has invested 0.07% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). 2,793 were accumulated by Hm Payson Co.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Con Edison Challenges Repeal of the Clean Power Plan – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Beating the Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $8600 lowest target. $88’s average target is -4.22% below currents $91.88 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.51M for 3.24 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $16’s average target is 31.15% above currents $12.2 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $1300 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Hold”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 16 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,190 are owned by M&T Bancorp Corporation. Hound Partners Limited Liability has invested 6.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hennessy Advsrs Inc invested in 0.67% or 605,449 shares. Pentwater Capital Limited Partnership owns 4.57M shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 85 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 27,849 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust owns 1,826 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Manufacturers Life Communications The holds 13,923 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorp Of, a Australia-based fund reported 47 shares. 646,457 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Ameriprise Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.04% or 68,947 shares.