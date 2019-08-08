National Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI) by $587,050; Btr Capital Management Has Boosted Its Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Holding by $965,250

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 12,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 73,568 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, up from 60,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.68. About 553,345 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS SELECTED FOR PROJECTS IN OVER 15 AFRICAN COUNTRIES; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOARD IS SAID TO BE MEETING NOW, DISCUSSING JACOBS: DJ; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 125.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 9,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 17,850 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 7,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 462,140 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 29/05/2018 – BOK Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 5; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS – NET INTEREST MARGIN WAS 3.24% IN CURRENT QUARTER, UP 7 BASIS POINTS SEQUENTIALLY AND UP 15 BASIS POINTS COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Group Meeting Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,152 shares to 186,807 shares, valued at $22.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Depositary Receipts (SPY) by 3,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,120 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% or 103,244 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,514 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 12,100 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 55,229 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 400 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Llc has invested 1.93% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,300 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Co invested in 0.15% or 8,629 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 310,612 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Exane Derivatives accumulated 20 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 33,811 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset, Georgia-based fund reported 26,110 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,148 shares to 811 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 6,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,053 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd invested in 13,735 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 12,902 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id owns 21,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 11,873 are held by Cadence Mgmt Lc. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.07% or 34,470 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Cap Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 0.81% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 8,985 are owned by Summit Asset. Godsey And Gibb accumulated 4,340 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.78% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 19,891 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,047 shares. Putnam Ltd Co invested in 168,422 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 34,766 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 36,059 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0.17% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).