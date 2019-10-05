National Asset Management Has Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Oneok New (OKE) Holding Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers Llc

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, up from 14,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 196.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 7,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 11,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $801,000, up from 3,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.35 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines

