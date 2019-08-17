National Asset Management Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $676,962; Stock Value Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 5,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 106,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 100,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.89M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $270.4 MLN SALE OF 300 SIDEWINDER MISSILES, RELATED EQUIPMENT TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – PENTAGON STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamilton Lane Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 72,282 shares. Palestra Cap Lc has invested 4.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howard Capital Management invested in 5.24% or 314,852 shares. Troy Asset Ltd owns 2.81 million shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 4.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.80 million shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 14.24 million shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,449 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Ltd Company has 2.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 258,031 shares. Exchange Cap Management Inc reported 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Pure Financial Advisors has invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 8,470 shares. Petrus Trust Lta holds 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 85,000 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 22,533 shares. 12,324 are owned by Cap Advsr Lc. The Texas-based Syntal Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,269 shares to 10,348 shares, valued at $18.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,020 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares to 963,996 shares, valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,301 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

