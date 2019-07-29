National Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.54 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Stack Financial Management Raised Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $584,026

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 15,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, down from 60,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica shuts after Facebook data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Is Able to `Collect Information From All of Us’; 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 20/03/2018 – Industrials Up As Fed, Facebook Jitters Subside — Industrials Roundup; 24/03/2018 – Google and Facebook have banned cryptocurrency ads – but these networks still haven’t:; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lea

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.54 billion for 25.74 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview: Revenue, User Growth & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why FB Financial (FBK) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: LN,MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Okta Inc by 4,076 shares to 10,476 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (LDUR).