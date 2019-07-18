National Asset Management Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Stake; New South Capital Management Upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cla (BAM) Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 25.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 15,295 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 45,532 shares with $7.59 million value, down from 60,827 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $574.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $201.14. About 3.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Stop Providing Information From Its Platform to Data Brokers; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users worldwide are being asked to review their privacy settings as GDPR looms; 23/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Here’s one way to help Facebook protect data; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 05/04/2018 – UK’S ICO – AS PART OF INVESTIGATION INTO USE OF PERSONAL DATA, ANALYTICS BY POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS & OTHERS, ICO IS INVESTIGATING 30 ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – WENY Ithaca: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 09/04/2018 – ‘None of us will have any privacy anymore’: Senator calls for Facebook regulation; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS REVIEWING SEN. GRASSLEY INVITE FOR ZUCKERBERG; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK

New South Capital Management Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM) stake by 2.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. New South Capital Management Inc acquired 36,365 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The New South Capital Management Inc holds 1.51 million shares with $70.40 million value, up from 1.47 million last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Cla now has $47.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 137,989 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct)

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $48 target.

New South Capital Management Inc decreased Qurate Retail Inc stake by 87,049 shares to 4.76 million valued at $76.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Willis Towers Watson Plc stake by 109,638 shares and now owns 262,458 shares. Ishares (IWM) was reduced too.

National Asset Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (DGRO) stake by 39,267 shares to 121,819 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) stake by 12,381 shares and now owns 18,950 shares. Square Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.47 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 6,008 shares. Roberts Glore And Il reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 375 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe reported 3,579 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt holds 141,947 shares or 5.25% of its portfolio. Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 255 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 32,622 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 9,137 shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 257,129 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Cumberland Advisors stated it has 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).