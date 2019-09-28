National Asset Management Has Cut Workday (WDAY) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Decreased Position as Market Value Rose

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 2.23 million shares traded or 20.78% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,513 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.30M, down from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,727 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Pension Serv reported 189,118 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.3% or 277,255 shares. Aspiriant Lc holds 1,051 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Mercantile reported 1,795 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 2,960 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Com holds 2,368 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk, a Japan-based fund reported 314,385 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 12,180 shares. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested in 0.09% or 19,037 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs invested in 0.01% or 6,617 shares. Charles Schwab Invest, a California-based fund reported 476,998 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd owns 1,028 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 3,790 are owned by Sfe Invest Counsel.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 57,083 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Vision Incorporated holds 56,131 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,430 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). City Fl stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 21.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Westwood Management Il owns 492,500 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.05% stake. Pzena Management Ltd Liability holds 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 318,833 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Co reported 57,622 shares. 41,500 are owned by Jw Asset Management. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.45 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Homrich Berg has 0.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,194 shares. 22,579 are owned by Kessler Inv Grp Limited Liability Corp.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.