National Asset Management Has Cut Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.07 Million; As The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Increased Its Holding

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 18,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 163,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, down from 181,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 10.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $135.29. About 11.06M shares traded or 24.60% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08 million and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,299 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartline Corp has invested 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fincl Counselors holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 136,570 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 459,816 shares. Aspen Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,632 shares. Markston Int Limited Co stated it has 227,294 shares or 2.96% of all its holdings. Ingalls And Snyder Limited holds 94,850 shares. Atria Invests Lc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 55,562 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.49% or 162,926 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 8.58 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Invest Mgmt invested in 24,972 shares. Geode Limited Liability Company owns 22.48M shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 174,486 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kansas-based Waddell Reed has invested 0.32% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,950 shares to 17,850 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 15, 2019.