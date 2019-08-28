National Asset Management Has Cut Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Oracle Sys (ORCL) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Holding by $1.04 Million

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 27,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 58,192 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 85,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $386.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 9,112 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (ORCL) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 19,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 139,229 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, down from 158,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Oracle Sys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 1.75 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund I (PFN) by 40,955 shares to 248,165 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 14,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,438 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Productions (NYSE:DIS) by 6,665 shares to 77,366 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

