National Asset Management Has Cut By $2.26 Million Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (CNNEF) Shorts Up By 156.89%

CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) had an increase of 156.89% in short interest. CNNEF’s SI was 527,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 156.89% from 205,300 shares previously. With 29,300 avg volume, 18 days are for CANACOL ENERGY LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CNNEF)’s short sellers to cover CNNEF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.0722 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6722. About 147,172 shares traded or 605.59% up from the average. Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 10.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,269 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 10,348 shares with $18.43 million value, down from 11,617 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $956.63B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.69 million shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 15/03/2018 – Watchdog raids Amazon’s Tokyo office; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration, development, appraisal, and production of hydrocarbons in Colombia and Ecuador. The company has market cap of $653.10 million. The Company’s gas and oil exploration portfolio include 5 various basins in Colombia and Ecuador across 21 blocks covering 3 million net acres. It currently has negative earnings.

National Asset Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,786 shares to 106,406 valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 3,261 shares and now owns 22,129 shares. Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, February 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 1 report. Evercore maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shamrock Asset Ltd Com owns 119 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Com has 460 shares. Beese Fulmer Incorporated holds 0.25% or 703 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.09% or 317,930 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company owns 2.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 58,864 shares. Cap Ny owns 1,074 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Limited Company accumulated 290 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338,847 shares. St Germain D J, Massachusetts-based fund reported 484 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth Management has 1,470 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability invested in 1.22% or 1,571 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc invested in 1.21% or 6,127 shares.

