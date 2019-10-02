National Asset Management Has Boosted By $322,812 Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding; 2 Analysts Bullish Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

National Asset Management Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 30.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Asset Management Inc acquired 1,098 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The National Asset Management Inc holds 4,730 shares with $1.39M value, up from 3,632 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $10.24 during the last trading session, reaching $277.16. About 1.01 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 18.33% above currents $59.53 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform”. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, May 7. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. UBS downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, August 2 to “Sell” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. See Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $64.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/08/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Old Target: $62.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Downgrade

23/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,200 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. The Illinois-based Vestor Ltd Llc has invested 0.93% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Brinker Cap stated it has 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh holds 0.44% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 2,211 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 34,063 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Company accumulated 0.35% or 3,019 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 69,751 shares stake. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 4,042 shares. 7,829 are held by Ativo Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. M Kraus & stated it has 36,966 shares or 6.04% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Group holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr reported 102,037 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources stated it has 353,832 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 622,880 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 14.37% above currents $277.16 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Tuesday, July 16 to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific takes over manufacturing site in Ireland – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ametek to buy Gatan from Roper Technologies for $925M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

National Asset Management Inc decreased Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF) stake by 39,395 shares to 643,040 valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 9,679 shares and now owns 11,441 shares. Ishares Tr (IUSV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 396,212 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability Com reported 125,521 shares. 1,515 are held by Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alyeska Gp L P holds 1.12% or 1.30 million shares. 2.31M are owned by Swedbank. 59 are owned by Cordasco Financial Net. Pnc Svcs Gp Inc reported 186,098 shares. Rafferty Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 8,486 were reported by Cleararc Cap Inc. Forbes J M Com Llp stated it has 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,122 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 115,462 shares. Kirr Marbach And Company Lc In owns 3.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 204,529 shares. California Employees Retirement invested 0.28% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pitcairn Company owns 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,324 shares.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 1.96M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.88 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 16.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Selloff Makes Cognizant A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – prnewswire.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.